West Virginia men’s basketball is back home after a two-game road trip to face one of its toughest opponents yet: the 6th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers have already faced the Jayhawks this year, falling in Lawrence after a big second half by Kansas. The past always gets thrown out the window when KU treks to Morgantown, however, and a sold-out WVU Coliseum is sure to make a difference in the outcome.

Be sure to stop here for updates.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Kansas starters

G Christian Braun

G Dejuan Harris

G Ochai Agbaji

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

FIRST HALF

3:45 (KU 27, WVU 18): KU’s domination of the boards continues as their total is now up to 25 on the game, while WVU has 12. Guard Christian Braun is leading the way with eight, along with his five points. On the plus side for WVU, more Mountaineers have gotten in on the scoring, as Keddy Johnson and Seth Wilson put their names in the box score — but the Mountaineers are in a bit of an early hole that they need to dig out of.

7:58 (KU 21, WVU 14): The Jayhawks are dominating the boards, preventing WVU from getting any second chances at points in their possessions. Right now, KU has a plus-10 advantage in the rebounding margin, while scoring 10 of its 21 points in the paint. Taz Sherman (6 points), Sean McNeil (5) and Jalen Bridges (3) have done all of the scoring for WVU so far as the Mountaineers are shooting 25 percent from the field.

15:41 (KU 9, WVU 6): Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have the Mountaineers on the board to start the game, but KU’s David McCormack is starting to own the paint for the Jayhawks. KU is also getting an early advantage on the boards, grabbing five early rebounds to WVU’s two.

West Virginia wins the opening tip. We are underway.