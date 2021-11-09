LIVE GAME LOG: Oakland at WVU men’s hoops

Basketball season is back in Morgantown as the WVU men’s hoops squad hosts the Oakland Golden Bears. Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

OAKLAND STARTERS

Jalen Moore

Jamal Cain

Micah Parrish

Trey Townsend

Chris Conway

WEST VIRGINIA STARTERS

Kedrian Johnson

Taz Sherman

Sean McNeil

Jalen Bridges

Isaiah Cottrell

2ND HALF

14:43 (OAK 31, WVU 40): Oakland’s Jamal Cain dunked a quick bucket for the Golden Bears, but the Mountaineers took off for an 11-4 run. Momentum is in favor of WVU, as it has made 6 of its first 10 second-half buckets.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia takes a four-point lead into the locker room after finishing the half on a 14-5 run. The Mountaineers lead 27-23.

5:32 (OAK 18, WVU 20): The Mountaineers are putting together a run, taking the lead right back. Gabe Osabuohien is standing out with his effort — he has just four points, but his defensive game garnered himself an ovation as he got back to the bench.

10:30 (OAK 16, WVU 13): West Virginia has found its stride a little more, making three of its last six in the last four minutes. It’s not enough to cut into the Oakland lead, however, as they keep picking up some easy buckets. New faces are getting in the box score for the Mountaineers — Dimon Carrigan has two points and two blocks, while Cottrell has three points and two boards (Cottrell’s teammates still call him “new,” so he counts).

15:12 (OAK 9, WVU 5): After a game-opening and-one by Isaiah Cottrell (his first official points since suffering a season-ending injury), Oakland goes on a 9-point run to swing the game in their favor. WVU missed six straight shots after Cottrell’s make, but Taz Sherman broke the streak to earn an and-one. He’s at the line now.

West Virginia wins the opening tip. We are underway.