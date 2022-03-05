West Virginia men’s basketball concludes its regular season when it hosts TCU at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is showing the game.

The Mountaineers say goodbye to its seven seniors: Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Kedrian Johnson, Gabe Osabuohien, Pauly Paulicap, Dimon Carrigan and Malik Curry. In honor of his final game at the WVU Coliseum, Mountaineer defensive star Osabuohien will get his first start of the season in place of Isaiah Cottrell.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Keddy Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Gabe Osabuohien

TCU starters

G Mike Miles Jr.

G Chuck O’Bannon

G Damion Baugh

F Emmanuel Miller

C Eddie Lampkin

FIRST HALF

HALF: Jalen Bridges makes a midrange jumper to put WVU up 39-33 at the half over TCU.

1:02 (TCU 30, WVU 37): A TCU run gets the Frogs within two points, but WVU pushes them right back with another run of its own. Dixon calls another timeout as the Mountaineers score their sixth point off a TCU turnover.

3:28 (TCU 24, WVU 30): The Horned Frogs have a chance to cut into the lead as the Mountaineers have missed six straight field goals over the last three minutes. TCU has gotten a pair of field goals in that span, but it hasn’t made a real dent in the WVU momentum. West Virginia still has the advantage on the boards as well, 17-11, with six of WVU’s rebounds coming on offense. They still have yet to log a second chance score, however.

11:48 (TCU 9, WVU 19): Taz Sherman is already at 10 points for the game after hitting a three-pointer that forces Jamie Dixon to call his first timeout. On another positive note, WVU is dominating the glass — that’s an area in which they’ve struggled profusely throughout the season, while TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding.

14:36 (TCU 4, WVU 12): Senior Day gets off to a good start for the Mountaineers, who score the first six points of the game. Taz Sherman is hot out of the gate, making a pair of buckets, but WVU misses its next four shots after making its first three. Luckily for them, TCU is ice cold having made just two of seven.

TCU wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Morgantown.