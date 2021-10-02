LIVE GAME LOG: Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) rushes for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

Big 12 football is back in Morgantown as the Texas Tech Red Raiders visit the West Virginia Mountaineers a league contest at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game is being shown on ESPN2.

Both teams are looking to recover with a win after losing to either side of the Red River Rivalry to close September. West Virginia nearly took its first conference victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday, while Texas Tech took a 70-35 walloping from Texas in Austin.

This week’s contest is a special one in Morgantown as WVU holds its annual homecoming weekend. That coincides with the jersey retirement of legendary linebacker Darryl Talley, who helped lead the Mountaineer defense through the early part of the 1980s.

Be sure to stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

1ST QUARTER

2:57: West Virginia gets some momentum, earning two first downs in six plays with some decent gains to start the second drive. It comes crashing down when Jarret Doege gets strip sacked, and Texas Tech recovers in Mountaineer territory. The next drive will start on the WVU 34 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (7-0) – 4:51: Texas Tech has very little trouble moving the ball in its second drive. WVU struggles to slow the attack of slant routes, screen passes and runs up the gut, giving up its first touchdown of the game to Kaylon Geiger — ironically, a graduate transfer from Troy. The drive goes 58 yards in 10 plays.

9:18: WVU opens with a three-and-out. Jarret Doege passes on first down over the middle to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, but it is broken up. Neal Brown then feeds the ball twice to Leddie Brown, first on the ground then through the air, but he can’t get more than two yards on either play. Tech takes over with good field position on its own 42.

10:53: The Red Raiders start the game off with some good momentum on offense, using a mix of pass and run calls to get started. The Red Raiders opt to give quarterback Henry Colombi some extra after a couple of first downs, but the drive ends as they try a running back pass trick play that gets picked off by WVU safety Sean Mahone. The Mountaineers take over on their own nine.

Texas Tech will receive the opening kickoff from West Virginia.