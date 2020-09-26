LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (1-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0)

Neal Brown’s West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road for the first time in their 2020 season facing the 15th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is the 12th meeting between the programs all-time, with the series favoring OSU 7-4.

The contest is being broadcast on ABC, but his game log will have updates on the action as the game unfolds, so be sure to stop back here. Also, it is anticipated the broadcast will be interrupted by ABC’s coverage of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, at which point the game will be shown on ESPNU.

West Virginia has received the opening kickoff and this game is underway.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia trails Oklahoma State, 20-7.

FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE (20-7) – :03: Oklahoma State again leans on Hubbard, who leads the Cowboys into field goal territory. Alex Hale goes on to make his longest career kick of 44 yards to extend the lead.

:59: A false start penalty on 3rd and 1 (on the whole team) forces West Virginia to punt.

3:41: Oklahoma State moves the chains once, but West Virginia forces the Cowboys to punt. West Virginia will get one more shot in the half, starting on their own 31.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (17-7) – 3:48: Jarret Doege finds Winston Wright, who goes on a mad dash for 70 yards to put West Virginia on the board for the first time today.

FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE (17-0) – 5:02: An early roughing the passer penalty from Jared Bartlett gives Oklahoma State a head start on this drive. The Cowboys opt to feed Chuba Hubbard, handing him the ball four straight plays to set up field goal.

11:07: Leddie Brown and Jarret Doege get into a rhythm, spearheading a 10-play, 46-yard drive to move the ball into field goal range. The Mountaineers line up for Evan Staley’s 46-yard attempt, but holder Graeson Malashevich bobbles the snap and OSU brings him down. Cowboys start their drive on their own 29.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE (14-0) – 11:07: Jarret Doege is strip sacked near midfield and the fumble is taken the distance by Tyren Irby. That play halted a productive 8-play drive for West Virginia, which included a 41-yard completion to TJ Simmons.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE (7-0) – 13:43: Two quick completed passes set up a 66-yard rushing touchdown by LD Brown, who just burst through the line and win the footrace. Alex Hale makes the PAT to put the Cowboys up by 7.

15:00: Jarret Doege takes the deep shot towards Sam James, but Rondarius Williams is all over him and breaks up the play.

1ST QUARTER

West Virginia ends the quarter with the ball.

3:44: Oklahoma State digs themselves out of danger territory with some big plays on the ground, as well as a nice pass from Illingworth splitting WVU defenders up the sideline. The Mountaineers grind the drive to a halt at midfield, with the help of a sack from VanDarius Cowan. After leaving the offense on the field for a few seconds, Mike Gundy sends out the punt squad and they pin WVU inside their own 5.

7:24: Jarret Doege goes 0-for-3 in the subsequent drive, but a big 18-yard burst from Leddie Brown gives WVU a first down. Still, they are forced to punt, and pin Oklahoma State on their own 10.

12:49: The Mountaineers are able to hold the Cowboys in their opening drive after a review confirms a deep throw from Illingworth to Dillon Stoner hit the ground. Oklahoma State gains 17 yards in five plays — just one more yard than WVU’s opening drive in the same number of snaps — but they flip the field for a Mountaineer start on their own 12.

13:00: West Virginia starts moving the ball on their opening drive, moving the chains once — but Jarret Doege overthrows his intended target on third down, forcing a punt. Oklahoma State starts their offensive game on their own 25 with Shane Illingworth at quarterback.

The Mountaineers start on their own 20.