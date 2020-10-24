LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (1-3, 1-2 Big 12)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are at Jones AT&T Stadium for a Big 12 Conference showdown with Texas Tech. Action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This contest is the tenth meeting between the two programs, with West Virginia owning the all-time series, 6-3. Texas Tech, however, is the reigning victors after giving the Mountaineers a 38-17 defeat in Morgantown a season ago.

Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege is back in his hometown of Lubbock to face his brother’s former team, while Neal Brown is facing his former team as well.

Be sure to stop back here as the game unfolds as we will have updates on the contest.

3RD QUARTER

END 3Q: The contest is tied at 27 at the end of the third quarter, and Texas Tech has the ball on their own 21.

1:15: The Mountaineer offense was moving, gaining 34 yards of real estate. They still got themselves a fourth down, and Neal Brown opts to punt. Tech takes over on their own 9.

4:44: West Virginia had the Red Raiders pinned on their own 13 for the three-and-out, but TTU punter Austin McNamara nails the punt of his life for 87 yards to flip the field. WVU gets the touchback, but McNamara made the kick from nearly inside his own end zone and the ball easily bounced out the back of the other end zone — meaning, that kick went *way* further than 87 yards.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (27-27) – 6:00: This time, it’s West Virginia getting the help from a 15-yard penalty! Doege and Brown start the drive off in the air and on the ground to get started, but Winston Wright gets the first down on fourth off a direct snap in the punt formation. He then gets a 38-yard grab on the next play to really puncture the Texas Tech defense, but a real boost for WVU came when TTU’s Tony Bradford was called for a facemask penalty. in the end, Leddie Brown punched it in from a yard out for the tying score.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (27-20) – 13:41: Texas Tech answers almost immediately. Short gains for the Red Raiders are helped by a facemask penalty against Alonzo Addae, which moves TTU from their own 40 to the opposing 45. Ultimately, Tahj Brooks punches it in by the right pylon from 5 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (20-20) – 13:41: The Mountaineers strike quickly as Doege finds TJ Banks for the tight end’s first career touchdown at WVU. That ties the ball game up at 20.

14:48: Just like that, West Virginia gets its first turnover of the contest. Colombi completes 1-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk, but the receiver fumbles after a hit from Jeffery Pooler. The ball is recovered by Dante Stills deep in Texas Tech territory.

Texas Tech will start the second half with the ball.

2ND QUARTER

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (20-13) – HALF: West Virginia drives down the field to add a trio of points as time expires. That cuts the Red Raider lead to a touchdown at the conclusion of the first half.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (20-10) – 2:36: Texas Tech takes the overturned call in stride and drive right down the field, capping the series off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Colombi to Trey Cleveland. The drive goes 13 plays for 75 yards, with seven passes and four runs.

The fumble is overturned. Texas Tech is given an automatic first down as a result of the penalty.

6:03: So, a lot just happened on Texas Tech’s 1st and 10 (their third of the drive) — Colombi found Myles Price for a 6-yard completion. Price fumbles, however, and it’s picked up by WVU’s Tykee Smith, who runs it for 10 yards. Then West Virginia is called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the disqualified Tony Fields runs out onto the field to celebrate. The play is under review.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (13-10) – 9:00: Jarret Doege finds a rhythm and completes five straight passes, but a holding penalty on 2nd down bumps the team back. Ultimately they settle for a field goal, which Evan Staley nails from 41 yards.

12:02: Texas Tech goes 8 plays for 37 yards before they turn it over on downs — but ultimately, the biggest event of the drive is a targeting call against linebacker Tony Fields. Not only did the Mountaineers lose 15 yards on the play, but they also lost their leading tackler for the season so far.

Texas Tech starts with possession to start the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: A delay of game penalty on first down pushes WVU back and forces the Mountaineers to go three-and-out. Texas Tech leads West Virginia, 13-7.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (13-7) – 1:35: Texas Tech runs it three times in a row, the third play of which takes SaRoderick Thompson for 48 yards to the end zone. Trey Wolff duffs the extra point, so the Red Raiders walk away from the drive with six points.

2:46: West Virginia turns it over on downs after going 42 yards and into Texas Tech territory. The Mountaineers opt to go for it on fourth, but Doege overthrows Winston Wright. Texas Tech takes over on their own 38.

6:30: The Mountaineers force a three-and-out from Texas Tech and get the ball back on their own 20.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 7:41: The Mountaineers get a big boost from a pair of completed passes to Sam James and Mike O’Laughlin, both going for more than 30 yards — but ultimatley, it was Mr. Reliable Leddie Brown who would punch it in for the West Virginia score.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (7-0) – 9:29: Henry Colombi’s first drive as a starter ends in six (then seven) points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech calls five passes, five runs on the drive as they drive 69 yards for the score — which was a 1-yard rush by Colombi to fight through the WVU defense. Texas Tech was also helped by a massive 44-yard rush by Myles Price.

13:37: West Virginia starts the game off with a three-and-out. Jarret Doege *almost* connected with Sean Ryan, but it went straight through the receiver’s hands. Red Raiders start on their own 31.

West Virginia is receiving the opening kickoff, and we are underway.