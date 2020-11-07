LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (4-2) at No. 22 Texas (4-2)

West Virginia football has a challenge ahead of them on Saturday afternoon when they head to Austin for a Big 12 clash against 22nd-ranked Texas.

Both squads are coming off huge wins for their respective seasons from a week ago. The Mountaineers defeated then-16th ranked Kansas State in convincing fashion, while the Longhorns came out on top of No. 6 Oklahoma State on the road.

4TH QUARTER

9:19: Texas starts the drive on the ground, and do gain territory — but Tom Herman must have seen something in the defense that most others didn’t. The Longhorns take three straight deep shots, but all three are skillfully broken up by the Mountaineers. They punt, Sinkfield returns for 6 yards, and WVU will start on their own 32.

11:24: Brown opts to throw on 4th. Doege tries to find Mike O’Laughlin in the end zone, but Texas’s BJ Foster breaks the play up.

11:30: The Mountaineers can almost taste the end zone, but they have one shot to score. With the help of a roughing the passer penalty, West Virginia has marched down inside the Longhorn 20 yard line. Neal Brown calls timeout as his team has 4th and 1 on the 16.

13:48: Texas can’t get much on this drive. It almost looked as if the Mountaineers forced a turnover on a botched lateral pass from Sam Ehlinger, but the review goes in favor of Texas, with the officials stating the ball was moving forward. The Longhorns punt after five plays.

3RD QUARTER

END 3Q: Texas has the ball to start off the final period of play.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (17-13) – :22: Doege finds his rhythm, hitting his targets five passes in a row — unfortunately, that fifth pass was dropped by Winston Wright in the end zone (he appeared to have caught it, but it was overturned after review). The signal caller is then sacked on third down, forcing WVU to kick a field goal.

4:42: West Virginia forces the first Longhorn three-and-out of the contest, and Alec Sinkfield gives the Mountaineers good field position with a 22-yard punt return. WVU starts in opponent territory on the 48.

6:08: Doege finds Bryce Ford-Wheaton to move the chains on the opening play of the Mountaineers’ drive. Leddie Brown almost does it again on the ground with a nine-yard rush on second down, but he is stopped for a loss on third, forcing a punt. Texas starts on their own 19.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (17-10) – 7:31: Sam Ehlinger finds Jake Smith for 34 yards to give the Longhorns back the advantage. The drive lasted seven plays and went 65 yards, and included some great individual defensive plays — but they allow three plays of 10+ yards in the drive, including the score.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (10-10) – 10:11: Jarret Doege gets the half going for West Virginia, racking up 50 passing yards in the opening drive of the third quarter. He leads the Mountaineers all the way down to the Texas 9 yard line — but WVU can’t finish the drive, and they settle for the kick. Leddie Brown adds 9 yards as well.

West Virginia starts with the ball for the second half.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Cameron Dicker misses a field goal that would have given the Longhorns a six-point lead. West Virginia trails at half by just three points, 10-7.

2:43: Well, you can’t say Jarret Doege gives up on his plays. The Mountaineers go for it, but Doege’s pass is batted at the line. He gets it right back, tries a run, but finds an open receiver and connects — buuuuut, that’s not legal. The Mountaineers get dinged for an illegal forward pass, which is five yards and a loss of down. Regardless, it looked impressive, and almost extended a 13-play, 47-yard drive that ate over six minutes from the clock.

2:54: Neal Brown’s squad is on the tail end of a long drive, with 4th down and 5 coming up on the Texas 37. Brown calls timeout.

8:51: West Virginia has done a good job of keeping Ehlinger, the Big 12’s leader in total offense, at bay for the time being. He’s completed just 46.7 percent of his passes for 68 yards through a quarter in six offensive drives, and that trend holds for this one as they force a Longhorn three-and-out. This is helped by a third down sack. A bright spot for Texas, however, is its punt game — they pin WVU on its own 2 yard line, the second time Ryan Bujcevski has pinned WVU inside the five.

10:17: Penalties keep the West Virginia offense from moving, and they punt on 4th and 10. Texas starts on their own 47.

11:31: The Mountaineers come up with a few big stops against the Longhorn passing attack. Jeffery Pooler breaks through on second down to stop Ehlinger before the ball crossed the line for his first pass breakup of the year, then on third, Sean Mahone stops a pass over the middle. Texas is forced to punt after a 6-play, 17-yard drive.

13:44: Despite an 8-yard completion on 1st and 10 from Doege to Winston Wright, the drive stops there. West Virginia punts and gives Texas field position on the 19 yard line.

FIELD GOAL TEXAS (10-7) – 14:55: Cameron Dicker inches the Longhorns ahead of the Mountaineers with a 34-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Texas is on fourth down in field goal position. The contest is tied at 7.

2:19: West Virginia gets a six-yard drive but they can only get 9 yards. The Mountaineers punt and pin Texas on their own 11.

5:22: West Virginia comes up with a big turnover on downs. Ehlinger connects with Kai Jarmon on third down, getting the Longhorns right to the sticks. Texas opts to give it to Robinson on fourth, but he is stopped at the line. West Virginia takes over on their own 39.

5:56: The Longhorns pin WVU deep in their own territory on this drive, forcing WVU to start on their own 3 yard line. The Mountaineers call three straight runs, including a touch pass to TJ Simmons on third down — but they end up going three and out. Texas starts on the opposing 48 yard line.

7:26: Bijan Robinson is still a threat for the Longhorns. He took the first snap of this drive 18 yards while shrugging off Mountaineer tacklers with a simple (but effective) stiff arm. They are forced to punt, though, after just 4 plays.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 8:58: The Mountaineers answer just a few minutes later. While the run game took a few snaps to get going, Doege’s arm is clearly warmed up — he makes four completions in his opening drive, including a 38-yard connection over the back shoulder of Winston Wright. Leddie Brown ultimately puts it away from 12 yards out to tie it up.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (7-0) – 12:35: The Longhorns strike swiftly. Running back Bijan Robinson starts the contest with a statement, taking the ball 54 yards on the ground on the first play of the game. Six plays later, Sam Ehlinger connects with Brennan Eagles from 7 yards out to open the scoring.

Texas receives the opening kickoff. We are underway.