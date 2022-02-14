West Virginia men’s basketball completes his two-game road trip as it travels to Kansas State to face the Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU has its first shot at a season sweep in Manhattan after taking down K-State on Jan. 8. Sean McNeil tied his career-high with 26 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 71-68 nail-biter at the WVU Coliseum, while Nijel Pack led K-State with 20 points, and was one of four Wildcats in double figures.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.