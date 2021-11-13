LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas State (6-3, 3-3 Big 12)

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) rushes for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

West Virginia football is at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on the campus of Kansas State to face the Wildcats in Big 12 action. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Mountaineers have already been dealt a blow before the game has begun as the team has confirmed four players — quarterback Garrett Greene, wide receiver Isaiah Esdale, linebacker Lance Dixon and defensive back Aubrey Burks — will miss this contest with injury.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia trails Kansas State 17-3 at the half. K-State is slated to get the ball to start the half.

FIELD GOAL WVU (17-3) – 0:48: The Mountaineers get their first points after a 9-play drive. Doege gets in a groove, but the drive stalls after a pair of incompletions. Casey Legg makes from 39 yards.

FIELD GOAL KSU (17-0) – 2:57: After the two teams trade punts, K-State’s Chris Tennant extends the leda with a 32-yard kick. The Wildcats take advantage of good field position, and need to gain just 18 yards for Tennant’s kick to become makeable.

10:27: Doege leads the WVU offense into field goal position to set up a 47-yard attempt from Casey Legg, but for the first time this season, he misses it without getting blocked. Wildcats take over on their own 30.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia moves the ball into Wildcat territory, but they get a fourth down situation — Doege gets sacked for the turnover on downs. WVU is now 0-fer on the day on both third and fourth down.

TOUCHDOWN KSU (14-0) – 3:46: The West Virginia drive goes from bad to worse. A good run from Leddie Brown is negated by a chop block call on Wyatt Milum, and WVU can’t dig itself out of the hole on its own 9. The Mountaineers punt, and it’s blocked and taken for a touchdown.

5:27: The Mountaineers get the ball back after forcing a three-and-out — it’s not without penalty, however, as VanDarius Cowan gets called for a targeting call on Skylar Thompson. That means Cowan will miss the rest of the game, plus all of next week’s game.

8:30: WVU is able to get more out of this drive, taking a touchback into K-State territory, but that’s it — Tyler Sumpter comes on for his first punt of the day, putting the Wildcats on their own 11.

TOUCHDOWN KSU (7-0) – 10:50: Kansas State capitalizes rather quickly, as the Wildcats are essentially able to just run the ball down into the end zone. Joe Ervin punches it in from two yards out, but Deuce Vaughn was the motor, earning the majority of carries.

14:20: WVU’s first drive is stopped after just two plays. Leddie Brown gets a 9-yard rush to start the game off, but Jarret Doege is picked off as it goes off Winston Wright’s hands. Kansas State gets an early opportunity from its own 45.

West Virginia will start with the ball.