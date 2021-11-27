LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas (2-9, 1-7 Big 12)

Leddie Brown (4) runs through the hole to score West Virginia’s first touchdown in its win against Texas on Nov. 20, 2021 at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia football has its eyes on a bowl berth as it travels to Kansas to face the Jayhawks in the regular season finale. Kickoff has been pushed back and is set for 7:14 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Mountaineers are coming off a massive win at home over Texas that kept their postseason hopes alive, while eliminating the Longhorns from bowl contention. The Jayhawks also had a massive win over Texas earlier this month, but they are out of the running for a bowl game. Instead, they will look to play spoiler for the Mountaineers.

WVU is without starting linebacker VanDarius Cowan for the finale, as he did not make the trip to Lawrence. Head coach Neal Brown stated earlier this week that Cowan is not injured, but he hasn’t played since his ejection against Kansas State on Nov. 13.

Two injured Mountaineers will be game-time decisions — wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and linebacker Lance Dixon — after battling injuries during the week.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

1ST QUARTER

FIELD GOAL KANSAS (3-0) – 11:14: Kansas gets some early strikes in the first drive, but all in all, the Mountaineer defense keeps them in front of them. The Jayhawks set up a difficult field goal attempt for Jacob Borcila, who makes from 46 yards out on the left hash. KU goes just 46 yards in eight plays.

Kansas will start with the football to start this one off.