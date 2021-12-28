LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football at Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The 2021 WVU football campaign comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday night as the Mountaineers get set to face Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

WVU will be without star running back Leddie Brown as he opts out of the bowl game to prepare for his NFL career — at the same time, Minnesota will have its full roster at Chase Field to close out the season.

Stop here for all the updates as the Guaranteed Rate Bowl unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (8-6) – 8:48: WVU’s best drive of the day goes 75 yards in 12 plays. It ends in an unconventional manner, though — after three straight failed runs on the goal line from Tony Mathis, Jarret Doege rolls out on fourth down and looks to pass, but ends up dashing it in himself from a yard out. They attempt a wild play for the two points, but it doesn’t work.

TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA (8-0) – 14:19: After a big rush from Mar’Keise Irving, big man Daniel Faalele punches it in for a two-yard score. Minnesota runs a fake and converts the two-point conversion.

1ST QUARTER

Minnesota has the ball in striking distance as the quarter ends scoreless.

3:19: WVU moves the chains for the first time tonight, but it all gets negated as Doege is sacked twice in a row. The Mountaineers end up with 4th and 20 on their own six yard line as they punt once again.

5:49: Minnesota gets into the red zone once again, but WVU forces a massive turnover as Ky Thomas fumbles the ball right to Charles Woods. WVU starts on its own 6.

7:56: Doege gets two completions on this drive, but they amount to just four yards. WVU gets its second three-and-out of the game as Minnesota starts its next drive on its own 42.

9:11: WVU comes out of the Minnesota timeout and holds the Gophers to a field goal attempt — first, Lance Dixon nearly picks Morgan off at the goal line, then Dante Stills gets a drive-saving sack to halt the offense. Matthew Trickett gets his first field goal attempt of the game and misses to his left — WVU takes over on its own 20.

9:58: The Gophers get a quick push into the red zone with a nearly even mix of pass and run. Quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Ky Thomas have the Minnesota offense averaging more than seven yards every play on the opening drive. Now, they’re in striking distance with the ball on the five yard line.

14:15: The Mountaineers open this one with a three-and-out. Jarret Doege completes his first pass to Tony Mathis, but he is unable to find anyone downfield on second and third downs. WVU punts it to Minnesota’s 43 yard line.

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff — we are underway at Chase Field.