West Virginia football wraps up its season on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday when the Mountaineers face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Although bowl eligibility is officially off the table for the Mountaineers, the squad believes it has plenty to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for WVU once again and he looks to build off his first career nod.

The Cowboy quarterback situation is in flux, though, as Spencer Sanders will not start for OSU despite suiting up and walking in his Senior Day ceremony. Garret Rangel will start his second game for Oklahoma State.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE (7-7 – 14:56): The Cowboys score on the first play of the quarter on a quick swing route to the left side to Brennan Presley, who trots in untouched for a four-yard touchdown. That’s OSU’s first score of the game after opening the contest with four straight punts.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia has a 7-point lead, but the Cowboys hold the ball on the WVU 4 yard line.

5:05: Nicco Marchiol enters his first Big 12 game for West Virginia, but the drive goes three-and-out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 7:11): Garrett Greene starts WVU’s second drive of the game with a QB draw right up the middle. He sprints into the end zone from 36 yards out to open the scoring.

West Virginia receives the opening kick.