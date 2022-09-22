The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 13, VT 7 – 0:11): The Mountaineers execute a perfect drive down the field to score their first touchdown of the game. Sam James is the first WVU player to find paydirt, snagging a 24-yard pass from JT Daniels.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (VT 7, WVU 6 – 1:50): WVU leans heavily on the run game, going to the ground on six of the nine plays in this drive. Casey Legg finishes the series off with a 35-yard field goal.

11:27: WVU’s ensuing drive is cut short after eight plays and 40 yards after Tony Mathis Jr. fumbles. The ball is recovered by Virginia Tech on its own 35 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN VIRGINIA TECH (VT 7, WVU 3 – 14:52): Grant Wells finds a falling Kaleb Smith in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Virginia Tech is moving the football down the field, but snagged some better field position after a pass interference call at the end of the first quarter that put the Hokies inside the WVU 30.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 3, VT 0 – 3:19): West Virginia nearly drives the length of the field after getting pinned on its own two yard line, going 92 yards into the red zone. The Hokies helped them out with a number of untimely penalties, but it was led by JT Daniels, who completed seven passes for 50 yards, and Tony Mathis, who dashed for 20. Casey Legg stays perfect on the season with a 23-yard make.

Virginia Tech has won the toss and will defer.