MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchup between WVU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) and Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) is officially underway.

2ND QUARTER

14:53: Cincinnati punts to the WVU 15-yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU leads 7-0. Cincinnati will have 4th-and-2 from its own 46-yard line after the break.

2:24: WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. goes down with an injury, but he walks off under his own power. 2nd-and-medium for Cincinnati at its own 30-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 2:40): Greene keeps for a three-yard TD rush.

2:43: Now Neal Brown takes his second timeout before 4th-and-1 from the Cincinnati three-yard line.

4:46: WVU takes its first timeout before 3rd-and-2 from Cincinnati’s 15-yard line. A 22-yard rush from Greene put the Mountaineers in scoring distance.

5:52: A deep pass-interference sets up WVU at the Cincinnati 45-yard line. CJ Donaldson has a pair of rushes on this drive as well.

9:22: Cincinnati goes three-and-out. Big third-down stop on third-and-short by safety Anthony Wilson in the box. WVU starts on its own 9-yard line.

WVU MISSED FIELD GOAL (11:33): Hayes is short and wide-right on the 51-yard attempt.

11:39: A Kole Taylor holding penalty causes the drive to stall, and Michael Hayes will attempt a 51-yard field goal.

13:35: Three plays, three first downs for WVU. Connection with Rodney Gallagher III on a short pass, then a Jahiem White first-down run. Now 2nd-and-10 from the UC 28.

14:48: First play from scrimmage is a play-action deep ball from Garrett Greene to Traylon Ray. They connect for 28 yards. WVU ball at midfield.

15:00: WVU wins the toss and elects to receive. The Mountaineers will start with the ball.

PREGAME