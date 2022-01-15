LIVE GAME LOG: WVU hoops (13-2, 2-1) at Kansas (13-2, 2-1)

Sean McNeil gets back on defense after making a shot as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball makes the trip out to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

All road games in the Big 12 Conference are tough, but this one is especially difficult. The Mountaineers make their 10th trip to “the Phog” on Saturday — in their previous nine, however, they have returned to Morgantown with all losses.

Kansas starters

G Christian Braun

G Ochai Agbaji

G Dajuan Harris

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

2ND HALF

16:25 (WVU 31, KU 42): Not a good start for Wets Virginia. Kansas gets off to a nine-point swing to open the half, as the Mountaineers miss their first three shots. They’ve now missed seven straight shots over the last seven minutes of play, while committing six turnovers in that span.

Kansas starts the half with the ball.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia gets an opportunity to take the lead with the last possession, but they are unable to get a shot off. Kansas takes a 33-31 lead into the break.

1:37 (WVU 29, KU 31): The GBN game log spoke too soon: out of the break, Agbaji takes the Jayhawks on a seven-point run, including a three-pointer to get his team in the lead. KU calls a 30-second timeout.

3:43 (WVU 29, KU 26): The Mountaineers are in the lead and have been for a while, but this one is anyone’s game. They’ve done plenty of great things, like keeping the ball away from Agbaji at the three-point line, but they’ve sacrificed the inside (McCormack leads KU with nine points and a perfect shooting clip) while committing some mistakes to give the Jayhawks extra opportunities.

7:46 (WVU 23, KU 19): WVU has swung in front with a 14-point run, most of those coming from the free throw line. KU is having trouble with the WVU defense — they’ve already committed six tournovers, and WVU has gotten seven points from them. Jalen Bridges is thriving at the Phog with seven points.

14:18 (WVU 8, KU 11): Kansas is attacking the inside, getting eight of its 11 points in the paint so far. The Jayhawks have held the lead for pretty much the whole game, but the Mountaineers are keeping it tight with some good shooting from the outside — even Isaiah Cottrell has gotten in on the party, making just his fourth three-pointer of the season.

WVU wins the opening tip. We are underway at Allen Fieldhouse.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.