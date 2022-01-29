LIVE GAME LOG: WVU hoops at Arkansas

West Virginia men’s basketball is in Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This is WVU’s ninth appearance in the challenge, which hasn’t been too friendly to the Mountaineers. In fact, they’ve won just two games against SEC opponents in the event, most recently in 2020 against Mizzou.

This season, the Mountaineers bring forward Gabe Osabuohien back to where his career began. Osabuohien joined WVU in 2019 after transferring away from the Razorbacks, and in the time since, he’s become a fan favorite.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Arkansas starters

G JD Notae

G Au’Diese Toney

G Stanley Umude

F Trey Wade

F Jaylin Williams

2ND HALF

12:21 (WVU 49, ARK 54): Suddenly, WVU is right back in it. The Mountaineers get a 16-2 run (including 12 straight points) as to get back within five points. They’ve taken advantage of two turnovers and made five straight field goals — almost a Jekyll and Hyde situation for WVU this half. Kedrian Johnson leads WVU with 12 points, he’s only missed one bucket all game and has added two three-pointers and four free throws.

15:49 (WVU 33, ARK 52): Arkansas gets off to a 14-4 run to start the half as they open 6-for-9 from the field. 10 of the Razorbacks’ points have come in the paint and four have come off turnovers, while they head into the media timeout with five straight makes.

WVU opens with possession.

1ST HALF

HALF: Malik Curry scores WVU’s last six points for the Mountaineers, but defensive struggles have WVU still playing catch-up at the halftime break. Curry’s 11 points lead the game, while Stanley Umude’s nine lead the Razorbacks. Arkansas owns the glass at the half, out-rebounding WVU 23 to 13, while making 45 percent of its shots. WVU has made 34 percent, including just two three-pointers in 12 attempts.

7:49 (WVU 14, ARK 24): Taz Sherman adds his first points of the game with a three-pointer, but the Mountaineer offense is struggling. Only Curry has made more than one field goal as the team is shooting 29 percent from the floor. Arkansas is shooting above 50 percent, but the Razorbacks are having trouble taking care of the ball.

11:44 (WVU 11, ARK 20): Malik Curry comes off the bench to give his usually offensive boost, but Arkansas is really pushing the tempo and getting to the rim. WVU’s forwards are struggling inside as half of UA’s points have come from the paint.

15:08 (WVU 5, ARK 16): The WVU defense is struggling out of the gate. All of the Razorbacks’ field goals have come from either the three-point line or the paint , and a three-pointer from Stanley Umude forced Bob Huggins to call his first timeout.

Arkansas wins the opening tip. We are underway.