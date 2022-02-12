West Virginia men’s basketball has its first chance at a sweep on Saturday when it visits Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU took a hard-fought but decisive victory over the Cowboys on Jan. 11 at the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges led the way with 22 points for the Mountaineers in that one, but leading scorer Taz Sherman has reclaimed his spot as the team’s offensive star as of late as he was the top man in WVU’s streak-snapping victory over Iowa State on Tuesday.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

Oklahoma State starters

G Avery Anderson III

G Bryce Thompson

G Isaac Likekele

F Tyreek Smith

C Moussa Cisse

1ST HALF

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Stillwater.