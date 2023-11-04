MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchup between WVU (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) and BYU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is officially underway in Morgantown.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: WVU leads 27-0 after Hayes drills a field goal as time expires in the first half.

0:15: A 38-yard connection between Greene and Devin Carter gives WVU one more shot at points in the first half. 1st-and-10 from the BYU 15.

BYU TURNOVER (1:05): BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff works a nice two-minute drive, but his biggest chunk-completion of the drive is voided on a forced fumble that was recovered by Aubrey Burks at the WVU 18-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (24-0, 2:18): Garrett Greene throws a contested ball that’s caught by Preston Fox in the endzone for a 12-yard score. Freshman WVU running back Jahiem White (11 carries, 105 yards, 9.5 yards per carry) crossed the 100-yard mark on that drive.

7:53: BYU punts after earning one first down. WVU will start on its own 13-yard line after a holding call.

WVU FIELD GOAL (17-0, 10:47): Michael Hayes bails out the WVU offense on a 46-yard field goal after a holding and two false starts backed up the Mountaineers’ offense.

BYU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (13:50): BYU fails its second fourth-down attempt of the night on 4th-and-3 from the WVU 35.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU leads 14-0

2:04: WVU punts from its own 44-yard line after earning one first down. BYU takes over at its own 19-yard line.

3:47: BYU punts after making it to its own 47-yard line. Preston Fox takes the fair catch at the WVU 14-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (14-0, 6:17): The Mountaineers run just five plays – headlined by a 30-yard connection between Garrett Greene and Traylon Ray – on a scoring drive capped by another touchdown from Donaldson inside the two-yard line. RG Brandon Yates reentered after sustaining an injury on the first drive.

BYU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (7-0, 8:07): BYU goes for it on fourth down from the WVU 47-yard line, and Jared Bartlett makes the stop on a run play behind the line of scrimmage.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 9:59): Donaldson scores from two yards out. That’s a touchdown in each of the last seven games for the sophomore running back. After going a full year without an opening-drive score, WVU has a first-drive TD two weeks in a row.

10:05: BYU’s second pass interference of the opening drive will set up WVU at the BYU two-yard line.

11:40: CJ Donaldson gets a gain of two yards. Drive continues.

12:26: WVU crosses the midfield point for the second time in the drive after a false start backed them up. Brandon Yates is now injured and Ja’Quay Hubbard will enter at RG. 4th-and-1 from the BYU 37 incoming.

15:00: WVU won the toss and elected to receive. The Mountaineers will start with the ball.