MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —— West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against St. John’s in the Big East-Big 12 Battle is officially underway.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-St. John’s:

1ST HALF

14:00: First timeout comes exactly six minutes into the action. It’s easy to tell Slazinski is soaking in the moment. He hits a three, then gets fouled on another three-point attempt early in the shot clock. WVU leads 16-13, and the fifth year will take three free throws after the break.

16:00: Quinn Slazinski hits a fadeaway jump shot to tie things at 9-9. Slazinski had started slow with two turnovers. The former St. John’s commit also played under Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino at Iona.

19:13: First points of the game come via Josiah Harris free throws. WVU leads 2-0.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

Back to the opening-night starting five for WVU: