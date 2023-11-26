MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Bellarmine is minutes away.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Bellarmine:

1ST HALF

12:52: Kobe Johnson hits three-of-four free throws, and WVU retains possession. Mountaineers lead 13-12.

12:52: A Bellarmine coach gets a technical up at 12-10, then head coach Scott Davenport adds one for himself. Hard to tell what the fuss is about. There appeared to be a reaction to how Jesse Edwards was positioning himself in the post on WVU’s previous sequence.

13:18: WVU goes cold for a couple minutes, but a pair of free throws from Ofri Naveh and a transition layup from Seth Wilson tie it at 10-10.

15:36: The Knights lead 7-6 at the under-16 timeout.

16:13: Bellarmine opens in zone, but not much can contain Jesse Edwards. The Syracuse transfer has four points, and WVU leads 6-5.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

Same starting five of recent: