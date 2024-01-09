MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s Big 12 home opener against Kansas State is officially underway.

For streaming information and a game preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

FIRST HALF

3:30: Kansas State regains the advantage and leads 36-33 at the final media timeout of the half.

5:03: The Mountaineers take their first lead on a clutch three from Kerr Kriisa right before the timeout. Kriisa has six points and two assists, and WVU is on top 31-30.

8:00: Once Battle takes a breather, so does the WVU offense, and the Mountaineers trail 26-21.

11:53: Battle continues to provide the spark offensively as he has 12 early points, and WVU is behind 19-17.

15:26: WVU trails 10-7 at the first media timeout of the night. The officials are calling a tight one, and guard RaeQuan Battle leads all WVU scorers with five points, all of which came via the free throw.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

WVU’s starting five: