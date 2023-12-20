MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Darris Nichols and Radford is officially underway.

For television details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

First Half

HALF: Radford leads WVU 29-28. Battle is not out for warmups before the second half.

2:28: RaeQuan Battle leads WVU with 13 points as the Mountaineers trail 27-26, but Battle is injured after a lob from Quinn Slazinski. He looks to be in a good amount of pain, but he’s able to limp off under his own power.

3:52: There is not a whole lot of good offense being played at the Coliseum. WVU faces three-point deficit down 25-22 at the final media timeout of the half. The Mountaineers are shooting 33.3% from the field, and they are yet to make a three-pointer.

7:27: Radford scores four unanswered points, and WVU now trails 18-17. The Mountaineers are 0-for-6 from deep.

11:13: WVU leads 12-9 at the under-12 timeout. Farrakhan leads all scorers with six points.

15:02: Noah Farrakhan is looking like the best player on the court. Farrakhan has a gem-high four points with three rebounds, and he will have a chance to complete a three-point play after the break. The Mountaineers have an 8-4 lead.

16:27: RaeQuan Battle scores his first points as a Mountaineer on a floater. WVU leads 6-4.

18:54: First points of the game come off an Akok Akok putback layup. 2-0 WVU.

20:00: Akok Akok wins the tip, and we’re off.

Pregame

A fresh starting-five for WVU: