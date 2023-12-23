MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Toledo is officially underway.

For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

First Half

HALF: WVU leads 45-33, and Battle has 22 points.

3:28: WVU holds a 37-25 lead at the final media timeout of the half.

6:46: WVU has cooled down to 59% shooting, but Battle is still red-hot. He has 17 points as WVU is up 33-16.

10:52: WVU leads 25-11.

13:01: Kriisa (eight points, two assists) and RaeQuan Battle (10 points) are on fire. WVU is 10-of-11 from the field, leading 25-7.

15:45: An 11-0 run, including back-to-back threes from Kerr Kriisa, give WVU an early 13-4 lead over Toledo.