LIVE GAME LOG: WVU men’s hoops (11-1) at No. 17 Texas (10-2)

WVU’s Isaiah Cottrell (13) sets up a screen for Malik Curry (10) in the Mountaineers’ 63-50 win over Kent State on Dec. 12, 2021. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Big 12 basketball is back as the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Austin to face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPNU.

WVU hits the road shorthanded as three players — Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson — will miss the contest due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Pauly Paulicap will take Sherman’s place in the starting lineup.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas starters

G Courtney Ramey

G Andrew Jones

G Marcus Carr

F Tre Mitchell

F Timmy Allen

2ND HALF

12:10 (WVU 32, TEX 55): WVU is keeping Texas from hitting that 30-point lead, but the Longhorns aren’t letting the Mountaineers anywhere near the rim. The one positive for WVU in this half so far is the play of Jalen Bridges, who leads the team with 13 points in the game.

19:00 (WVU 22, TEX 43): Things looked good for WVU out of the break as Sean McNeil got the Mountaineers on the board on their first possession. Things quickly went south, however, after a pair of free throws from Timmy Allen, then a Longhorn steal on the ensuing inbound that turned into another bucket. Bob Huggins wastes no time in calling his first timeout of the half.

1ST HALF

HALF: Texas outscores WVU by 19 in the last 10 minutes of the half to take a 39-20 lead at the break.

1:33 (WVU 20, TEX 32): The Longhorns are extending their gap — they enter this timeout on an 18-6 run as WVU struggles to take care of the basketball.

3:56 (WVU 16, TEX 26): Texas is pulling away before the end of the half, amassing a 12-2 run over the last six minutes. WVU has more turnovers in that span than buckets — they’re shooting 7-of-22 on the afternoon, while Texas is 10-of-23.

7:33 (WVU 14, TEX 19): WVU has gone without a bucket for 2:39, and they’ve given up three turnovers in that span. On the other end, Courtney Ramey is lethal for the Longhorns, already adding 10 points with a pair of three-pointers.

11:38 (WVU 10, TEX 12): Well, the Mountaineers go cold out of the media timeout, adding just one more bucket to the tally before missing five straight. It’s a bit of a sloppy one — there have already been seven turnovers between the two teams, and there hasn’t been a point scored in more than two and a half minutes.

15:36 (WVU 8, TEX 8): The Mountaineers get off to a cold start starting off with three, and Texas takes advantage — but Sean McNeil helps WVU makes four of its next five buckets to tie it up before the first media timeout.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Austin.