LIVE GAME LOG: WVU men’s hoops (9-1) at UAB (9-2)

West Virginia men’s basketball hit the road down to Alabama to face UAB for its first away game after a five-game homestand. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network.

This contest is a special one for Bob Huggins, as he squares off against former assistant coach Andy Kennedy, who now heads the Blazers’ program. This is the second in what has turned out to be a reunion tour of a non-conference schedule, as he defeated Darris Nichols’ Radford squad in November, and he will soon face Jerod Calhoun’s Youngstown State team on Wednesday.

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTERS:

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

UAB STARTERS:

G Jordan Walker

G Quan Jackson

G Tavin Lovan

F KJ Buffen

C Trey Jamison

1ST HALF

HALF: UAB takes a 29-26 lead to the locker room over West Virginia. Taz Sherman was able to get a score before the halftime break.

3:49 (UAB 18, WVU 20): The Mountaineers have moved in front for the first time this contest after a 12-2 run, and the Mountaineers have made their last five field goals. There is good news, and there is bad news — the bad is that Taz Sherman hasn’t scored any points so far. The good news is the Mountaineers haven’t needed him, as they’ve had eight scorers so far tonight, led by Jalen Bridges and Pauly Paulicap with four points each. Jamal Johnson of UAB leads everyone with six.

7:49 (UAB 16, WVU 12): Pauly Paulicap has scored WVU’s last two buckets coming out of the last media timeout, keeping the Mountaineers in it early. WVU is also staying alive by winning the glass battle, 12-10 so far — but their six turnovers are giving the Blazers plenty of extra opportunities. Bob Huggins also lost a little depth shortly before this stoppage as Malik Curry went to the locker room after twisting his left ankle.

11:31 (UAB 14, WVU 8): West Virginia is struggling offensively to start the game. They’ve already committed a handful of turnovers which have turned into the majority of UAB’s points so far. UAB is doing a good job of stuffing Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, only the latter of which has scored thus far.

West Virginia wins the opening tip — we are underway in Birmingham.