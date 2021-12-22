West Virginia men’s basketball has one final game before it embarks on conference play, and it’s a familiar foe for Coach Bob Huggins — Jerrod Calhoun and his Youngstown State Penguins.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters:

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Youngstown State starters:

G Tevin Olison

G Dwayne Cohill

G Myles Hunter

G Shemar Rathan-Mayes

F Michael Akuchie

2ND HALF

FINAL: West Virginia defeats Youngstown State, 82-52.

2:59 (YSU 44, WVU 73): Sean McNeil has officially hit a season-high 23 points, breaking his previous high of 19 from the Kent State game. This one looks about wrapped up as the Mountaineers hold on to their second-biggest lead of the night so far.

6:35 (YSU 44, WVU 63): Sherman and McNeil have combined for an evenly-split 32 points thus far, and have made all six of their three-point attempts. Youngstown State has also had its first player foul out — Dwayne Cohill — after he earned himself a technical earlier in the half. The Penguins, led by Michael Akuchie, have made three of their last four, but have had a rough second half overall, shooting at a 34-percent clip.

11:29 (YSU 35, WVU 53): The offense is clicking for West Virginia as it gets out to its biggest lead of the game so far. WVU really asserted itself with a 14-point run, including eight points from Sean McNeil. He’s leading the Mountaineers with 14 points so far after knocking down his fourth three-pointer of the game in four attempts. Another positive note for West Virginia — they are shooting 73.9 percent from the line so far.

15:44 (YSU 31, WVU 35): The three-ball is clicking for both teams now, as Sean McNeil gets his first points on the board with a shoot from deep. Youngstown State answers rather quickly, though, as Chris Shelton sinks two straight three-pointers to get the Penguins within four.

17:58 (YSU 23, WVU 31): Taz Sherman is coming out of the gates hot — he’s sunk two three-pointers to make WVU’s first two field goals of the half right out of the gate. Jerrod Calhoun burns his first timeout to try to slow him down.

1ST HALF

HALF: Pauly Paulicap makes a bucket in the final seconds to give WVU a 24-23 lead at halftime over Youngstown State.

0:26 (YSU 23, WVU 22): The Penguins storm back with an 8-2 run to take the lead back, mostly from the free throw line, forcing Bob Huggins to call timeout as the Mountaineers have the ball. Fortunately for him, none of his players are in foul trouble — only Isaiah Cottrell has multiple fouls with two.

3:35 (YSU 15, WVU 19): West Virginia goes in front with an 8-0 run, with all of those points coming from four different Mountaineers. They’ve now made three of their last four buckets — a much-improved showing from the previous 15 attempts, in which they made just one. Jalen Bridges is making his presence known with four points and six rebounds, but Malik Curry leads WVU with five points. Their defense has made life difficult for YSU, who has committed seven turnovers.

7:56 (YSU 13, WVU 9): This is a messy one so far — West Virginia has gone nearly four minutes without a field goal, while both teams have combined for seven turnovers. Hunter is still perfect on the night with nine points, while Jamir Thomas has added YSU’s other four points. On a positive note for the Mountaineers, they’re nearly perfect from the charity stripe, logging a five-for-six mark so far.

11:38 (YSU 7, WVU 4): Well, the offense on both ends has ground to a halt. Both teams have combined to make one of their last 22, while the Mountaineers have missed their last 11 shots. Cottrell’s dunk is WVU’s only field goal of the game so far.

15:21 (YSU 7, WVU 4): Myles Hunter has scored all of Youngstown State’s points so far, making all three of his shot attempts. WVU’s offense has had a slow start, but its defense hasn’t — both Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell have added blocks at the rim already, while Cottrell got WVU its first field goal with a straight-line dunk.

West Virginia has won the opening tip, and we are underway.