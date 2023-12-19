MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, five Division I football players have announced their intention to transfer to West Virginia University. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mountaineers have the No. 12 transfer class in the Big 12 for 2024, per 247Sports.

Here is WVU’s list of inbound transfers that have committed ahead of early National Signing Day:

WR Jaden Bray (Oklahoma State)

Bray, who completed his redshirt sophomore season in Stillwater this fall, comes to WVU after a productive season with the Cowboys. The 6-2 wideout reeled in 30 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns. His best performance of the year came against Kansas State when he caught four passes for 77 yards.

He tallied four catches for 53 yards and a score in Oklahoma State’s win over WVU in Morgantown this season.

The Norman, Oklahoma, native appeared in 25 games with the Cowboys. He totaled 686 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 48 receptions. He nearly doubled his career output in 2023.

He played in just three games this year after missing the majority of the season due to injury.

EDGE Ty French (Gardner-Webb)

French earned All-American recognition in each of his first two full seasons at Gardner-Webb. As a senior this year, he also made appearances on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), and Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

French’s senior season saw him accumulate 68 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 18 quarterback hits and five pass breakups. With his 9.5 sacks this year, he set the Gardner-Web career sacks record (34.5). French earned First Team All-Conference honors for the fourth consecutive season.

In his extremely productive Bulldogs career, the 6-foot 3-inch, 230-pound defensive end totaled 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

S Josh Minkins (Louisville)

Mikins started all 13 games for Louisville in 2022 when he tallied a career-best 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He also caught one of his two collegiate interceptions that year, forced a fumble and deflected four passes.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native started the 2023 season opener, but he missed the Cardinals’ next two games due to a hamstring injury. He played in a total of nine games this year, though his role diminished as the season went on. In all, he made three starts and collected 21 total tackles.

He finished his Louisville career with 92 total tackles, two TFLs, one sack, two interceptions, five passes defended and a forced fumble in 39 games across four seasons.

Minkins, a 6-foot 2-inch, 196-pound defensive back, comes to WVU with one year of eligibility remaining. He was rated as the No. 41 high school safety in the country by 247Sports in 2019, which saw him as the fifth-best player in the Bluegrass State.

CB Ayden Garnes (Duquesne)

Garnes — a native of Philadelphia — tallied 78 tackles, three pass breakups and four interceptions over the last two seasons for the Dukes after redshirting in 2021. He also blocked a kick in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.

The six-foot, 170-pound defensive back played most of his snaps at cornerback. In a 56-17 loss to WVU in September, he recorded three tackles and one pass deflection.

He has two more years of eligibility remaining.

CB TJ Crandall (Colorado State)

Crandall, a 6-foot-1-inch defensive back out of Sammamish, Washington, played just one season at Colorado State. In his true freshman season this year, he tallied 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, grabbed one interception and logged a pair of pass breakups. He appeared in 10 games.

Crandall lettered in three sports in high school, including basketball and track. He collected 1,900 career receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on offense to go along with six interceptions on defense at Skyline High School. He had just one Power-Five offer coming out of high school.