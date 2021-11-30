Lynch, Ell headline WVU on All-Big 12 Volleyball Teams

A trio of Mountaineers from the West Virginia volleyball team have been honored by the Big 12 as the squad prepares for its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Seniors Adrian Ell and Briana Lynch lead the way for WVU as they were named to the league’s All-Big 12 First Team. This is the first-ever honor for Ell, who transferred to the program in the offseason, while Lynch earns her third conference honor and second straight First Team selection.

Ell led the team with 411 points in her final season, with 335 kills and 3.42 kills per set. She appeared in all 28 matches and started 27, and had her best match against Oklahoma with 21 kills and a .357 hitting percentage.

Lynch was right behind Ell with 341.5 points in 2021, appearing in all 28 matches as well. The middle blocker also paced WVU with 95 blocks in 98 sets, and had a season-high 19.5 points against Buffalo on Sept. 11.

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas earned second team honors after leading the team with 1,011 assists. She averaged 10.32 in 98 sets as she appeared in all 28 matches. Zerwas was the Big 12’s second-leading assister, trailing just Teana Adams-Kaonohi of Kansas State.

“Congratulations to Bri, Adrian and Lacey,” said Coach Reed Sunahara. “Their hard work has paid off, and it has helped our program to get to where it is today. I’m happy for all of them, not because they are great volleyball players, but even better people.”

WVU begins its first-ever run in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.