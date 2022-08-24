WVU footballs scattered on the ground during practice (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

The Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC), in conjunction with the Pitt Panther Club, has announced the Backyard Brawl Giving Challenge, ahead of the WVU football game at Pitt on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Backyard Brawl makes its return at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 1. Dating back to 1895, this year’s matchup between WVU and Pitt is the 105th all-time meeting between the two teams.

To commemorate the renewal of this historic, college football rivalry, the MAC and the Pitt Panther Club’s Backyard Brawl Giving Challenge provides fans of each team an opportunity to compete against each other in the week leading up to the game. The school with the most participating donors will be declared the winner of the 2022 Backyard Brawl Giving Challenge.

The campaign will officially launch on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 12 p.m. ET, and end on Sept. 1, at 12 p.m. Fans can donate at give.classy.org/backyardbrawl. Giving amounts for this year’s challenge can be found below.

All donations made by Mountaineer fans through the MAC will support WVU student-athlete scholarships and are 100% tax-deductible. Additionally, each donor in this year’s challenge will receive a commemorative item for participating.

Giving Amounts:

$5.00 – Five years is the longest WVU win streak against Pitt

$18.95 – The first year of the Backyard Brawl was in 1895

$21.20 – 21-20 was the score of the Mountaineers last victory over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 25, 2011

$105.00– To commemorate this year’s game, the 105th playing of the Backyard Brawl