Malik Curry, Jamel King arrive on WVU’s campus

Transfer guard Malik Curry and freshman forward Jamel Hill are both now officially WVU students and are set to begin their Mountaineer careers in 2020-21.

Curry, a transfer guard from Old Dominion, signed a grant-in-aid to join West Virginia men’s basketball as a graduate transfer for the upcoming season. The 6-1 Delaware product started all 20 contests for the Monarchs, scoring a team-high 15.7 points per game as he earned All-Conference USA Second Team Honors.

Curry was the second offseason addition to Bob Huggins’s squad in April after FIU transfer Dimon Carrigan joined West Virginia a day prior.

Huggins was especially laudatory about the Curry’s addition, as it will help bolster his team’s backcourt.

“He’s really good at attacking the rim, and should Deuce [McBride] not return, we need somebody who can put pressure on the rim,” Huggins said in a media session in June. “Taz [Sherman] and Sean [McNeil] can both score, but they aren’t really great at attacking the rim. Malik is a guy that can really attack the rim and I think he is a guy that can get other guys shots because of his ability to penetrate.”

King will begin his college basketball career as a Mountaineer in 2021 after originally signing with New Mexico. The Uniontown, Alabama native also signed a grant-in-aid to join West Virginia after attending Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports, The 6-7 forward sunk 53 percent of his three-pointers while grabbing four rebounds per game. At Paul Bryant High, he averaged 23 points and six rebounds as a senior.

“We think Jamel is a guy with a really bright future,” Huggins said after his signing. “He has size, but he also has the agility and skill level of a smaller player on the court. We look forward to him getting to campus this summer.”