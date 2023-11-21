Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Davis Mallinger announced that he is entering the transfer portal via social media Tuesday night.

“I am truly thankful for coach Wright, who has had a significant impact on shaping both my personal and athletic development. I would also like to extend my thanks to the West Virginia University football staff for the incredible opportunities they have provided me,” Mallinger wrote in his social media post. “The West Virginia fans have made my time as a Mountaineer unforgettable, and I am excited to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Mallinger is in his third season with the WVU football program. He redshirted as a freshman in 2021, though he appeared in four games. He started four games and appeared in eight last season, seeing action at Spear and on special teams.

He was moved to wide receiver during the offseason. Mallinger appeared in just one game this year, logging time against UCF. Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown noted in August that Mallinger was in the final stages of returning to playing shape as he continued to recover from surgery last fall.

In his West Virginia career, Mallinger appeared in 14 games, and made 28 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.