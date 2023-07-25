MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A bipartisan bill from senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Tommy Tuberville (R., Ala.) that details federal legislation for name, image and likeness contracts in college athletics was formally introduced Tuesday.

The Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023 aims “to protect student-athletes, maintain fair competition and compensation, strengthen transparency, and preserve the time-honored tradition of college sports,” according to a release from both senators’ offices.

As previously reported by Sports Illustrated, the bill aims to establish uniformity in regulation across the NIL landscape. A previous draft of the bill intended to give the NCAA “great authority” to investigate and distribute penalties of NIL infractions. According to that draft, student-athletes would have to sign standardized contracts for NIL deals, which would not be approved until after the completion of a full semester of school. Within 30 days of entering the deal, the athletes would have to disclose its details to their school.

Larger NIL collectives would also have to register with the NCAA and disclose the details of all NIL deals associated with their affiliated school, among other topics.

Those central ideas were included in the bill’s formal introduction, along with some clarifications and additions regarding the transfer portal.

If the bill were to pass, student-athletes would have to complete their first three years of academic eligibility before being allowed a penalty-free transfer. Exceptions would include the death of a family member, the departure of the athlete’s head coach, or the departure of the athlete’s primary position coach.

As stated by the senators’ release, other additions include:

Guaranteeing health insurance for sports-related injuries for uninsured student-athletes for 8 years following graduation from a 4-year institution.

Requiring institutions generating more than $20 million and $50 million in athletics revenue to pay out-of-pocket expenses for two and four years, respectively.

Requiring institutions to honor the original scholarship commitment made to a student-athlete.

Implementing a Uniform Standard Contract for student-athlete use for NIL deals.

Enhancing curriculum on financial literacy, NIL rights, and related legal and regulatory issues.

Prohibiting NIL deals with products/companies that are “sexually suggestive,” or are centered around alcohol or sports betting.

The PASS Act would effectively preempt any previous state laws.

WVU head coach Neal Brown praised the idea of federal legislation at Big 12 Football Media Days, and both WVU president Gordon Gee and the Big 12 Conference expressed support for the formalized bill proposal.

“We love and celebrate collegiate athletics, but the landscape has changed dramatically as schools and student athletes are now forced to navigate a patchwork of inconsistent regulations regarding Name, Image and Likeness,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in the senators’ release. “This is not sustainable. That is why I am so glad for Sen. Manchin’s leadership and encourage Congress to provide the necessary direction at the federal level to create a pathway for establishing a common set of ground rules related to NIL, as well setting guard rails around the transfer portal.”

The Big 12’s statement:

“The Big 12 Conference commends Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Tommy Tuberville for their collaboration to introduce legislation that establishes a national standard to govern student-athletes’ use of their name, image and likeness and other important issues. Their understanding of the challenges facing intercollegiate athletics provides an essential framework to preserve the integrity of fair competition. We remain committed to working with lawmakers in the House and Senate to arrive at a legislative solution that preserves college athletics and provides a uniform NIL standard,” – Big 12

Bills regarding NIL and federal legislation have been introduced in Washington D.C. before, but none made it far enough to be debated. The next step would be to send the bill to a committee for debate before ultimately being sent to Congress.