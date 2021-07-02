Manoah breaks two franchise records on Friday night

They always say the comeback is greater than the setback. That was absolutely true for former WVU ace Alek Manoah on Friday night vs. Tampa Bay.

Manoah returned to the bump after serving a five-game suspension and pitched the best game of his MLB career. He sat down two batters in the opening inning and struck out the side in second. Before you know it, he had fanned seven consecutive batters, setting his first Blue Jays record of the night. His second franchise record — the most Ks through seven straight starts (43).

Lucky 7's for Alek Manoah tonight as he's set two @BlueJays records:



✔️ 7 consecutive strikeouts in a game

✔️ most Ks through 7 MLB starts (43)#HailWV #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/P1KlmTuM3x — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) July 3, 2021

AK took a no-hitter going into the sixth inning. He allowed three hits, no earned runs and fanned 10 batters in seven shutout innings. He was one away from tying the franchise record for most Ks in a game by a rookie pitcher.