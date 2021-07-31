Manoah gets the win in his return to the mound

Former Mountaineer ace Alek Manoah made his return to the diamond on Saturday after being on the 10-day injured list. In a win over Kansas City, Manoah allowed two hits, one walk, and struck out four batters in 7 innings of work. Both hits he allowed were singles and he retired 16 straight between them.

This was the first time back on the bump for the rookie right-hander since July 9. He hurt his back after slipping on the steps in the dugout following the All-Star break. AK has now pitched nine MLB games for Toronto with a total go 56 K’s over 47.1 IP.

