Manoah makes third MLB start

Alek Manoah made his third MLB start on Wednesday night. In five innings of work, the former WVU ace allowed four hits, two walks, one earned run, and struck out four batters.

Manoah allowed an RBI single in the bottom of the first before getting a strikeout to end the inning. His second K of the night ended the second inning and his third was the first out in the fourth. He did get some help from his catcher for the final out of the fourth as he made a controversial play at the plate.

The 2019 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year allowed a lead-off walk in the bottom of the fifth followed by the go-ahead RBI double for the White Sox. He struck out his fifth batter of the night before the inning was over. He threw 90 total pitches.

The next start for Manoah is likely Wednesday, June 16 vs. the Yankees — the team he defeated in his debut.

