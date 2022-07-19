Alek Manoah is just the second former Mountaineer to be named an MLB All-Star. On Tuesday, he made program history as the first to ever appear in the game.

Manaoh took the bump in the bottom of the second inning and brought the heat. He struck out three of the four batters he faced. What made it even more impressive – he was mic’d up and talking with the announcers in the booth while doing so.

The former WVU ace also made history for his current organization. He joins Dave Stieb as the only Blue Jay to toss three or more K’s in an All-Star Game. Stieb had four in 1983.

The Toronto starter had plenty of support inside Dodger Stadium. He brought several family members, including his mother, on the red carpet with him before the game.

He also showed off the inside of his suit jacket which was lined with pictures of “all the people who got him here.”

Manoah (10-4) entered the break as one of just eight pitchers in the big leagues with double-digit wins in the first half of this season. He is tied for second in the American League in winning decisions on the mound. He’s sixth in the MLB with a 2.28 ERA and is tied for second with 15 quality starts.