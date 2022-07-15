Check off another quality start for former Mountaineer Alek Manoah.

In his final regular-season appearance before the MLB All-Star game, Manoah led the Blue Jays to an 8-1 win over Kansas City. In seven innings of work, he allowed four hits and one earned run while fanning six batters.

Manoah is just the second WVU baseball alum to ever be named an All-Star. Fellow AL East starting pitcher John Means was the lone other Mountaineer All-Star when he earned a spot in the Midsummer Classic in 2019.

Manoah finished the first half of the season with a 2.28 ERA. He’s been one of the leading candidates for the Cy Young Award all season long. He holds a 10-4 record and 103 total strikeouts this season.

The MLB All-Star game will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.