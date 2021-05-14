Manoah’s impressive Triple-A debut leads to pitcher of the week honors

The month of May has been quite good to current and former Mountaineer pitchers. Alek Manoah, selected No. 11 overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, is the most recent to make headlines as he has been named the Triple-A East pitcher of the week.

In his Triple-A debut with the Buffalo Bisons, Manoah allowed two hits, no walks and struck out 12 batters over six innings of work. This marked his first start above the Single-A level. He pitched a total of 17 innings at short-season Vancouver prior to 2020.

Manoah’s 12 K’s were the highest for a Buffalo pitcher since 2018. Since that showing, he fanned five batters in his second start on Wednesday. He threw an impressive six shutout innings and held Rochester hitless until the top of the sixth. Manoah is now 2-0 on the season.