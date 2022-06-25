Tim Kurkjian on Alek Manoah – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Longtime ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian is the latest guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, and he's a big fan of former Mountaineer Alek Manoah. In this interview with Ryan Decker, Kurkjian breaks down Manoah's presence on the mound, and explains why the pitcher's career with the Blue Jays has begun with so much success. Kurkjian also dishes on another former Mountaineer, John Means, who will miss the remainder of the MLB season due to injury. The Orioles ace is the only former Mountaineer to throw a big league no-hitter.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Alek Manoah had yet another quality start on Friday. The Blue Jays referred to their righty as Mighty Manoah and it isn’t hard to see why.

He leads MLB in quality starts with 12 and also is No. 1 in wins with 9.

Manoah put in 6.2 innings of work against the Brewers. He allowed five hits, two earned runs, three walks and fanned six.

His 2.05 ERA is the 2nd-lowest by a Toronto Blue Jays starter through 14 starts in franchise history. Roger Clemens had a 2.02 ERA during that same span in 1997. He went on to win the American League Cy Young that year and Manoah is currently a leading candidate for the award.

Last week on the ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast, Tim Kurkjian said he could find three to four guys to put in the Cy Young conversation but he would ”take the big right-hander for the Blue Jays.”

Kurkjian recently joined the Gold and Blue Nation podcast where he continued to make his case for the former Mountaineer Ace.

“I think there are so many good things about him, but mostly it’s his intimidating form, and his tremendous stuff,” Kurkjian said.