Marchiol, Dixon headline list of football early enrollees

The spring semester has begun at West Virginia University, and the Mountaineer football program has welcomed its first batch of early enrollees.

13 new Mountaineers of the 2022 signing class have started their academic careers in Morgantown as early enrollees for the football team, including four Division I transfers, two junior college additions and eight high school prospects.

Incoming quarterback Nicco Marchiol headlines the list of January enrollees out of high school. The Hamilton High product won the Ed Doherty Award, which is given to the best player in Arizona, as well as player of the year honors from Gatorade and MaxPreps.

He’s one of the more highly-anticipated additions to WVU’s squad, even getting high praise from WVU coach Neal Brown after his signing.

WVU also welcomes defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton from Cincinnati and running back Lyn-J Dixon from Clemson to campus, among a handful of transfer additions this offseason. Lawton, a highly-touted prospect in the 2021 recruiting class from South Charleston, joins a host of top recruits from the Mountain State.

Dixon looks to bolster WVU’s running back room after the departure of Leddie Brown. He has the pedigree, as he amassed 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Tigers in four seasons — two trips to the national championship, and one national title.