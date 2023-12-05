MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If the WVU men’s soccer team wants to win a national championship next week, sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira might need to get into the scoring mix.

Caldeira was the gem of the Mountaineers’ early portion of the season. He scored eight goals in the team’s first seven matches, none of which ended in a loss. His production on offense helped lead WVU to its longest single-season unbeaten streak in program history, and at one point, he led the nation in goals. The run became even more poetic when he recorded three goals in the 5-2 win over No. 1 Marshall in mid-October.

He hasn’t scored since.

“I think it’s hard when he’s been spoiled with 12 goals as quickly and as early as he had, of course, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a little frustration from that perspective,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “I think he also understands that there are others ways for him to affect the game and really have a positive influence on the outcome, and I think he’s doing a lot of those parts of his game really, really well.”

With his early success came more attention from opponents, and those game plans became more robust as the Mountaineers ventured deeper into Sun Belt play.

“He also has to respect that the quality of competition has improved, as well as the amount of attention that he’s getting,” Stratford said. “So he’s going to be one of the first two names on everyone’s scout, and that comes with a certain adaptation to his game to make sure he continues to become evasive and effective.”

The Mountaineers’ success hasn’t necessarily been tied to Caldeira’s performance. Since the Marshall game, fellow forward Yutaro Tsukada has been brilliant. There have been nine games since Caldeira’s hat trick against the Thundering Herd, and Tsukada has eight goals to his name during that stretch. Six of those games were in the Sun Belt Tournament or the NCAA Tournament.

“[Tsukada] can do things with the ball that I’ve not seen at this level, and [that] never had the luxury of coaching before,” Stratford said.

If the two can reach their peak performance at the same time, the odds tilt in favor of WVU. The Mountaineers are 2-0 in games in which both players scored, and they went 9-0 in games in which they both recorded points (goals or assists).

“I think [Marcus is] in a good space, and obviously [he is] really excited now to still have another game and another opportunity to break that duck and add on [to] what’s already been an incredible goal-scoring season for him,” Stratford said.