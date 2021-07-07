Mark Goetz qualifies for US Amateur

West Virginia golfer Mark Goetz is headed to Oakmont after qualifying for the US Amateur on Wednesday.

The Mountaineer logged a 36-hole score of 138, or 2-under-par, at the US Amateur Qualifier at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. That was good for a T-2 finish at the event along with the spot in August’s US Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

That will be a near-home game for Goetz, who hails from Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

WVU has a history at the US Amateur. In 2020, former WVU golfer Matthew Sharpstene made headlines when he took down LSU star Philip Barbaree in the match play portion of the tournament. Sharpstene then transferred to Charlotte, where he competed in the 2020-21 season.

After shooting -2 to finish tied for second, Mark Goetz has qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur. Congrats, Mark! 👏#HailWV pic.twitter.com/XqoqAx7vH6 — WVU Golf (@WVUGolf) July 7, 2021

Goetz’s qualification adds to a stellar 2021 junior season for the golfer. This spring, Goetz became the first Mountaineer qualify for an NCAA Regional as an individual after notching a trio of top-ten finishes including a win at the Mountaineer Invitational. He finished just one stroke short of the NCAA Championships after shooting an 8-under-par at the regional.

Goetz will return to WVU for his senior year.

This year will be the 121st playing of the US Amateur, and it will last from Aug. 9-15. It begins with two days of stroke play until the field is cut to 64, at which point the tournament becomes a match play knockout competition to crown a champion.