Martinez, Mountaineers brace for TCU on Tuesday

Esmery Martinez broke out against OSU -- and she has a history against TCU

West Virginia women’s basketball returns to the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday to face the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU (9-7, 2-4 Big 12) aims for its second straight win of the season after taking down Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday. The Mountaineers got out to a strong start, leading the Cowgirls by 13 at the half. WVU has struggled holding on to leads late into games this season, and those issues resurfaced — Oklahoma State even cut the deficit to just a point with less than two minutes to go — but the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with a win.

Forward Esmery Martinez returned to form in the win, notching her second straight double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds. The game was also her 21st career double-double slotting her at No. 8 in program history in that category.

The junior has the opportunity to add another to her resume against the Horned Frogs, a team against which she has thrived — in 2020-21, she averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds in WVU’s two games against TCU.

Martinez’s performances are a microcosm of the all-time series between West Virginia and TCU. The Mountaineers have taken 16 wins in the 21 meetings with the Horned Frogs dating back to 1990.

The Horned Frogs (6-9, 2-4 Big 12) have had a rocky season thus far, and have taken just two wins in their last seven appearances. They’ve struggled to put points on the board, scoring 63.5 per game — the ninth-most in the Big 12.

Against No. 15 Texas on Saturday, TCU mustered just 47.

Fifth-year guard Lauren Heard has topped the team as the only double-figure scorer, notching 15.5 points per game. The 5-9 Denton, Texas native is also TCU’s top rebounder, grabbing 6.6 boards every contest.

