Martinez, Mountaineers brace for TCU on Tuesday

Gold and Blue Nation

Esmery Martinez broke out against OSU -- and she has a history against TCU

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WVU forward Esmery Martinez eyes the basket before making a pass in the second quarter of her team’s game against Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2022. Martinez had four points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat her Mountaineers 71-61 at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

West Virginia women’s basketball returns to the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday to face the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU (9-7, 2-4 Big 12) aims for its second straight win of the season after taking down Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday. The Mountaineers got out to a strong start, leading the Cowgirls by 13 at the half. WVU has struggled holding on to leads late into games this season, and those issues resurfaced — Oklahoma State even cut the deficit to just a point with less than two minutes to go — but the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with a win.

Related: Mark the calendar for these upcoming WVU women’s hoops promotions

Forward Esmery Martinez returned to form in the win, notching her second straight double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds. The game was also her 21st career double-double slotting her at No. 8 in program history in that category.

The junior has the opportunity to add another to her resume against the Horned Frogs, a team against which she has thrived — in 2020-21, she averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds in WVU’s two games against TCU.

Martinez’s performances are a microcosm of the all-time series between West Virginia and TCU. The Mountaineers have taken 16 wins in the 21 meetings with the Horned Frogs dating back to 1990.

The Horned Frogs (6-9, 2-4 Big 12) have had a rocky season thus far, and have taken just two wins in their last seven appearances. They’ve struggled to put points on the board, scoring 63.5 per game — the ninth-most in the Big 12.

Against No. 15 Texas on Saturday, TCU mustered just 47.

Fifth-year guard Lauren Heard has topped the team as the only double-figure scorer, notching 15.5 points per game. The 5-9 Denton, Texas native is also TCU’s top rebounder, grabbing 6.6 boards every contest.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at the WVU Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories