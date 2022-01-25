Martinez notches third straight double-double to lift WVU over TCU

West Virginia notched its second straight win of the season with a 66-54 wire-to-wire victory over TCU on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum.

Esmery Martinez extended her double-double streak to three games in the win, adding 16 points and 10 boards to help the Mountaineers hold on for the win.

WVU dominated the first half as KK Deans earned the first points of the game with a three-pointer on the opening possession. Lauren Heard gave TCU its first score from the free throw line with a foul shot, but that was the Horned Frogs’ only point of the quarter.

West Virginia scored 20, led by a pair of three-pointers from Deans.

“Well, they missed a couple easy ones, too, let’s not say they didn’t have a couple easy looks they just missed them,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “But we kept them out of the paint…we did a good job boxing out.”

TCU made up some ground in the second half behind the sharpshooting of Aja Holmes. She added nine points of the Horned Frogs’ 21 points as they were able to chip slightly away at the lead and go into the halftime break down 17.

WVU stepped up its defense in the second half. They closed out on Holmes and left her scoreless in the final two quarters.

“I thought the first half we didn’t stay out on their shooter…then in the second half we stayed out on her,” Carey said. “She didn’t score in the second half, so I thought that was key.”

The Mountaineers struggled with foul trouble in the second half, which shortened Carey’s bench in the second half. WVU committed 20 fouls in the game, four of which were called against Blessing Ejiofor, while Deans, Madisen Smith and Kari Niblack all had three.

That allowed Lauren Heard to get 18 chances from the free throw line for TCU. She made 13 of those attempts, which, paired with two field goals, got her game total to a team-high 17 points for the Horned Frogs.

WVU owned the glass against TCU, grabbing 36 rebounds to the Frogs’ 22. Along with Martinez, Ejiofor added 11 boards to go along with two points.

Martinez’s double-double improves her standing in the WVU record books, as her career total rises to 22. That ties her for seventh in program history with Lisa Szymczak.

JJ Quinerly contributed her third double-digit scoring performance for WVU in five games, adding 13 points, five assists and two rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 10-7 on the season and get a boost in the league standings with a 3-4 Big 12 record. TCU falls to 6-10 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12.

WVU returns to the court on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Baylor at 2 p.m. ET.