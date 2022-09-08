Chalk up one more for the West Virginia defense.

Martinsburg linebacker Kamden Shallis committed to the Mountaineers, marking the second addition to WVU’s 2023 class on Thursday. The unranked prospect is one of the top high school players in the Mountain State after falling just shy of 100 tackles as a junior in 2021.

Shallis stands 5-foot-11, weighs 205 pounds and will join WVU as a preferred walk-on.

“I can’t wait to get to work and without a doubt you will be getting my 100% everyday!” Shallis wrote on Twitter. “This state is based off hard work and I can’t think of a better place to be a part of!”