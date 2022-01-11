Marty Pushkin Open canceled

The West Virginia University track and field team announced the cancellation of the Marty Pushkin Open due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The meet was set to take place in Morgantown at the WVU Shell Building on Saturday, Jan. 15.

West Virginia does not plan to reschedule the meet.

WVU continues its spring slate at the Youngstown Invitational, in Youngstown, Ohio, on Jan. 29, at Wastson and Tressel Training Site.

