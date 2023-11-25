MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time in three years, WVU men’s soccer is heading back to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 5 WVU (16-2-4) defeated Vermont (13-6-2) 2-1 on a chilly evening at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

Saturday’s win marked the Mountaineers 16th win of the season, which is a program record.

It took less than five minutes for junior forward Yutaro Tsukada to continue his hot streak that originated in the Sun Belt Tournament. Early in the fourth minute, sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira delivered a perfect ball that was in-stride for Tsukada down the left lane, who beat Vermont goalkeeper Owen Jack for the first goal of the game. The junior has now scored six goals in WVU’s last six games.

The Catamounts delivered the equalizer in the game’s 32nd minute on an unassisted seed from Carter Johnson.

WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee recorded four first-half saves, and finished with a season-high seven saves.

Fifty minutes later – when it seemed like both offenses froze over with the setting sun on a chilly Morgantown night – WVU capitalized on a corner kick with a beautiful set. Freddie Jorgensen delivered a perfect cross off the head of defender Max Broughton into the back of the net for what would be the game-winner.

The next eight-and-a-half minutes were stressful for WVU. The Catamounts had two scoring chances in the final minutes, with Lee making a reaction save in the 89th minute. The Mountaineers cleared the ball on a goal kick and sealed the victory.

WVU will host the quarterfinal match next Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will take on the winner of Saturday night’s Loyola Marymount vs. James Madison game. It will be the first time WVU hosts a NCAA men’s soccer quarterfinal in program history.