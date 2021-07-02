McBride forgoes junior season, remains in NBA Draft

According to reports, Miles McBride will forgo his junior season with the Mountaineers and remain in the NBA Draft.

“He said he’s keeping an open mind, and certainly wants to do what’s in his best interest, which I think we’re all on board with,” head coach Bob Huggins said on Tuesday during his preseason media session before any official decision had been made.

McBride led WVU in scoring last season, averaging 15.9 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also finished with a team-high 55 steals and 140 total assists. He was averaging 34.1 minutes per game. He ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in scoring and No. 2 in assists.

He started 28 of 29 games as a sophomore and shot 41.4% from three and 43.1% from the field. He pulled down 113 rebounds.

His draft stock increased after he impressed at the NBA Combine last week. Several mock drafts from major outlets like ESPN, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated had tabbed McBride as a first-round pick.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is July 7. Fellow guard Sean McNeil has yet to make his decision.