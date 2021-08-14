McBride makes first start, drops 23 points in fifth NBA Summer League showing

Miles McBride made his way into the Knicks starting lineup on Saturday as they faced the Cavaliers. He earned the nod at point guard and had his best performance yet in his fifth NBA summer league showing.

Starters tonight vs. Cleveland:



🖐 McBride. Grimes. Selden. Toppin. Sims. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 15, 2021

On Friday night, Deuce had his worst performance in terms of stats. In 26 minutes of action versus the Pistons, McBride went 2-of-14 from the floor and didn’t make any of his seven three-point attempts. He finished with a rebound, four assists, two steals, and four points.

24 hours later, Deuce was loose in Las Vegas. Against the Cavs on Saturday, the rookies McBride and Quentin Grimes combined for 51 points — the former Mountaineer was responsible for 23. That tops his summer league high which was 22 against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Deuce for 3. Also cash. https://t.co/IJpOKaPRVG — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 15, 2021

ESPN Analyst Fran Fraschilla said on the broadcast he was going to start referring to Deuce as Trey since he was clutch from the outside. In 33 minutes of work, he made 9-of-14 from the floor (64.3%) and 5-of-8 from three (62.5%). He finished with five boards, two steals, and one block to go along with 23 points.

Deuce was on a roll to end the half. pic.twitter.com/qJBMJTHwc0 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 15, 2021

McBride will be back in action on Monday when the Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV.