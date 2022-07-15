Former Mountaineer guard Deuce McBride has made his presence known in the NBA Summer League. He’s started all four games for New York and reached double figures in every contest.

Thursday night he had his best outing yet. In 29 minutes of action, the guard shot 69.2% from the floor and finished with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also had six turnovers.

McBride and Quentin Grimes (22 points) were tabbed the players of game on by the Knicks and were interviewed following the 101-89 victory over the Magic.

Both players were asked what they hoped to show the New York coaching staff.

“Definitely just control the game. We are the second-year guys, we are the leaders,” McBride said. “We’ve put in a lot of work this summer. We’ve been up in New York this summer so just control the game.”

The summer league opener on July 8 was a bit of a struggle for McBride. While he did finish with 14 points, he shot 30% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. He dished out seven assists.

Two days later, he helped the Knicks claim their second straight win with 14 points, three boards, six assists and three steals.

The following day, July 11, Portland handed New York its first summer league loss, 88-77. McBride was once again one of the team’s top performers with 16 points, one rebound, four assists and a trio of steals.

McBride and the Knicks return to action on Saturday when the playoffs begin.